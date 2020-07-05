Comanche County crash sends one to hospital with serious injuries

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton woman was sent to the hospital following a motorcycle accident Saturday night,
It happened just before ten o'clock.
According to the accident report, 48-year old Theresa Hamby was eastbound on US-HWY 62... a half mile west of Lawton when a white sedan struck the rear of her Harley Davidson motorcycle.
The impact caused the motorcycle to roll on its side before coming to rest on the shoulder of the road.
Hamby was separated from the bike.
She was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital where she was admitted in serious condition, with reported injuries to her head, arms and legs.
The driver of the white sedan left the scene.
Law enforcement is still searching for that driver.
