Minor injuries reported in Lawton crash

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Two people were transported to the hospital following a crash in Lawton.
The crash happened around 2:00 P.M. , at the corner of NW Sheridan and NW Lake Avenue, in front of Hobby Lobby.
Car one was stopped at the light going south, when for an unknown reason, the second vehicle didn't stop... hitting car one... pushing them into the intersection.
First respondents had the scene cleared in about ten minutes, as damage to both vehicles was minor.
The drivers of both vehicles were transported to the hospital.
LPD officials say those injuries were minor as well.
