Rain chances remain in the forecast through Monday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Well just like the past several days, we saw thunderstorms develop In the heat of the late-afternoon. Overall, thunderstorms will not be threatening this evening oh, but they will produce lightning perhaps Gusty winds. The strongest ones we see this evening could produce dime to penny size hail, and winds over 50 miles per hour. Tonight’s thunderstorms for the most part will remain below severe limits.
We will keep an eye on thunderstorms over New Mexico in the Texas Panhandle later tonight for what could be some stronger storms that could produce high winds. The main weather headline in the First Alert 7 day forecast is temperature is climbing daily as we make our way through the week. It’s possible that the coming weekend could bring the hottest temperatures we’ve seen so far in 2020.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
