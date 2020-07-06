Altus tourism grants aim to bring more events to town

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - The Altus Southwest Area Economic Development Corporation recently awarded grants they hope will bring more tourism dollars into the community.
Roughly $85,000 in grants were awarded to several groups across Altus. That money, which comes from a hotel-motel tax, is intended to be used to bring more events to town.
“We’re hoping those grants will draw people to our community and while they’re here, we hope they’ll go out and shop and grab a bite to eat. We’re trying to work on two-day events so we have that overnight stay in a hotel. The best dollars a community can have is those dollars that come from outside the community,” said Rodger Kerr, Director of the Altus Southwest Area Economic Development Corporation.
Part of that money is going to Main Street Altus as a way to help host their annual events, such as the Rock N’ Rumble.
“It helps us with our promotion for Rock N’ Rumble, the chili cook-off, it’s helped us with our mural program that’s just been great this last year. On a year like this, when we’ve had no income from anything, it’s been a big help,” said Lynna Wilmes, Executive Director of Main Street Altus.
Money will also be going towards hosting events at places like bowling alleys and museums, as well as sports-related events like wrestling tournaments. There will also be some improvements that could be big news for rodeo fans in Altus.
“They’re going to get some money to help redo the chute system down there where they have left-hand and right-hand side chutes. That allows them to qualify for PBR style events so we hope that the dollars we put in there would help increase the opportunity for the rodeo in Altus to go from a one-time rodeo per year to maybe a three to four to five-time,” Kerr said.
Kerr said it’s shaping up to be a busy year full of events in Altus, though because of the pandemic they are keeping a close eye on anything planned in the coming months.
