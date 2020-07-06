Chances for rain will decrease throughout the day tomorrow but otherwise most will be dry. Expect clouds early but trending mostly sunny by the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low 90s. The next big thing within the 7-day forecast is the temperature climb as we make our way through this week. By Wednesday an area of high pressure will move into our region and that’ll allow for a few things. One, plenty of sunshine and two, triple digit temperatures. It’s possible that the coming weekend could bring the hottest temperatures we’ve seen so far in 2020! Conditions are we head into the weekend are looking to be almost unbearable. Looking a little higher in the atmosphere, near 850mb (about 4000ft), models are suggesting temperatures to be 10 to 15 degrees above our current average temperatures. Climatology right now is 96° for both Lawton and Wichita Falls.