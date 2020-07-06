Lawton resident hurt, home destroyed after Monday morning fire

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Fire Marshal's office is investigating an early morning house fire from Monday.
The fire sparked a little after 2:30 Monday morning on Northwest Euclid Avenue near 4th Street.
Crews said there was heavy smoke coming from the roof when they arrived.
One person inside was hurt while getting out through a window, and was taken to a hospital to be treated.
They say the house suffered extensive damages.
The cause of the fire is not known at this time.
