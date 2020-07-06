Rain chances soon fade from the forecast

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Aside from some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon or weather headline this week is temperatures really soaring between now and the weekend. with below normal high temperatures today and tomorrow, temperatures will climb to nearly 10 degrees above normal by the time I get to Saturday and Sunday.
Monday is our seventh or eighth consecutive day that we’ve had thunderstorms on the radar, whether it be morning or afternoon. today’s thunderstorms will deliver blinding rainfall and occasional lightning strikes, and like yesterday most of these storms will remain the love severe limits. The risk of hail is very low, although we could see some strong winds from time to time
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
