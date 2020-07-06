U.S. Marshals make arrest in 11-year-old Grady County cold case

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (TNN) - A Grady County cold case from 2009 is one step closer to being closed.
According to authorities, a suspect wanted for first-degree rape with a weapon, forcible sodomy and three counts of lewd molestation was arrested in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
Guy Lengyel-Leahu was arrested by U.S. Marshals after a tip in June led to a nationwide alert for a vehicle he was possibly driving. A New Mexico State Trooper spotted the vehicle and Marshals were able to make the arrest.
Officials say they are awaiting extradition to Grady County.
