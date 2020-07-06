Volunteer group helps rebuild Snyder home after fire

SNYDER, Okla. (TNN) - A helping hand during an especially trying time. In April, a fire took a Snyder man’s home, but today, that same home stands newly renovated.
With about 30 days of work, the Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief crew has gone from totally gutting the home, to nearly finishing up Monday afternoon, installing new floors and cabinets.
“Mike was gracious enough to let us come in here and start working on the house and it just kind of developed from one thing to the next ‘til we pretty much remodeled the house,” said Paul Hickerson, volunteer with Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief. “We’re very happy with the way the work has gone and the opportunity to have served him and his family.”
The Oklahoma Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief is usually called out for disasters, like floods and tornadoes, but since COVID-19 hit, they have been traveling around Oklahoma to see how they can serve.
“We’ve been trying to impress on other people in our line of work is that there’s opportunities to serve out there, not just the big disasters,” said Hickerson. “Every day there’s people around us in every walk of life that can use our help, and don’t miss that opportunity because it’s a blessing for them and for the person doing the job.”
Homeowner, Michael Atkinson, said this process has been a double blessing, not just a new home, but learning a new trade.
“We learned a lot,” said Atkinson. “These guys have really picked up, just from watching them, and so have I. And we’ve done a lot of work after they left, we’ve continued on doing it. And the boys, now, they’re wanting to be carpenters. I mean, you know, I was expecting a lawyer, but if I get a carpenter I guess I’ll have to be satisfied.”
Atkinson said he hopes this act of kindness serves as a reminder that there are still people out there that care.
“In a time when we’ve got so much hate and discontent going, and when people can show that they do have empathy and care for others and help, and these guys don’t even get paid,” said Atkinson. “So, I just think it’s just an example to be set for everybody.”
