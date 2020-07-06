Woman connected to Jan. Wichita Mountains manhunt charged with murder of child

NORMAN, Okla. (TNN) - The mother of a toddler killed earlier this year has been charged with first-degree murder.
The child's death sparked a manhunt at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge in early January, ending when the man accused of killing the toddler was found dead.
A grand jury has now charged Rebecca Hogue saying she permitted child abuse by leaving her child in Christopher James Trent's care when she went to work on New Year's Eve in Norman.
The child was found dead the next morning.
The manhunt for Trent shut down the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge until he was found dead on the refuge on January 4th.
Authorities ruled his death a suicide.
