Extra safety measures in effect at Comanche Co. Courthouse after employee tests positive for coronavirus

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An employee at the Comanche County Courthouse has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Extra safety precautions are now underway in the courthouse after County Commissioner Johnny Owens says a female employee of the District Attorney’s office tested positive for the coronavirus. Those extra precautions started with a deep clean Monday night.
“By 8:15 the whole courthouse had been disinfected, sterilized. We did the whole courthouse, top to bottom, from the penthouse all the way down to even the different rooms that you could only open the door and spray because they had evidence or something like that in,” Owens said.
The precautions continued on Tuesday.
“We’re testing from 12 to 2. All the employees, you can’t make somebody test, but everyone that wants to be tested is going to be tested,” Owens said.
Owens said he was proud of how many employees volunteered to be tested. Brandie Combs with the Comanche County Health Department says that testing is very important.
“We have a lot of residents that come in and out of the courthouse so obviously we want to make sure the employees working there know they if are positive, can stay home to protect their fellow employees, their families and also those who are visiting the courthouse,” Combs said.
Combs says when it comes to the testing, knowledge is power.
“We’re seeing a lot of people that are asymptomatic so if you don’t know if you’ve been infected with the virus, you may not take as many precautions as you would had you known you were infected. We want people to know. We want people to get tested. Fourth of July weekend was just last weekend so if you were around a large group of people, if you were around anybody who is testing positive now, we want you to get tested,” Combs said.
Combs said to help people get tested, they’re holding drive-thru test sites across the area, including ones coming up in Cache, Elgin, Caddo County and Altus.
