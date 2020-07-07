Good morning Texoma... you may be waking up to some patchy fog this Tuesday morning. Most of Texoma is seeing reduced visibility. Anywhere from Wichita Falls, Texas to Duncan, Oklahoma... we’re seeing visibility down to a mile. Today is also going to be another relatively cool day, we’ll still hold on to humidity but it won’t be as bad as it has been (or will be). Most of Texoma will top out in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Also expect an east to southeast winds at 10 to 15mph.