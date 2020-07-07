LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning Texoma... you may be waking up to some patchy fog this Tuesday morning. Most of Texoma is seeing reduced visibility. Anywhere from Wichita Falls, Texas to Duncan, Oklahoma... we’re seeing visibility down to a mile. Today is also going to be another relatively cool day, we’ll still hold on to humidity but it won’t be as bad as it has been (or will be). Most of Texoma will top out in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Also expect an east to southeast winds at 10 to 15mph.
The big weather headline as we head into the next week is going to be the unbearable heat. It’s possible that the coming weekend could bring the hottest temperatures we’ve seen so far in 2020! Conditions are we head into the weekend are looking yucky, disgusting, whacky, warm, hot... whatever you want to call it! We’ll see the 80s turn into 90s which will turn into the low 100s by the weekend. During this time, expect plenty of sunshine with air temperatures topping out in near 107°!!
Digging in a little bit more into the atmosphere, near 850 millibars (about 4000ft above the ground), models are suggesting temperatures to be 10 to 15 degrees above our current average temperatures. Climatology right now is 96° for both Lawton and Wichita Falls.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
