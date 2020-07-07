Local Select Softball teams competes for National Championship

“Amazing to see the support form the community and also to see the support from the surrounding communities that have also donated toward these girls. We’ve had people from Weatherford, Oklahoma, and Fort Worth, Texas send in money towards these girls just to support them and they think it’s so awesome to see all of these girls are from the same town. Where all the teams we go play they’ve all tried out for the team and they’re from all over the state,” said Curry.