Local Select Softball teams competes for National Championship

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A small town Southwest Oklahoma Select Softball team made a run for the Fastpitch Softball Association National Championship.
After gathering a group of young talented Softball players four years ago, Grandfield Cat Attack 14u Softball Coach Jennifer Curry said the hard work has paid off.
“Three weeks ago, we played in the state tournament in Choctaw, Oklahoma and that’s where the girls won state and received a birth at Nationals. This past Sunday, June 28, we traveled to Hot Springs, Arkansas, and played in the FASA National Tournament,” said Curry.
But to get there, the team would need donations to help cover transportation, hotels, food, and a few other activities for the girls.
With help from the community, they raised 10-thousand-dollars.
About three-thousand of that, they raised on their own setting up a breakfast burrito stand and selling baked goods.
“Amazing to see the support form the community and also to see the support from the surrounding communities that have also donated toward these girls. We’ve had people from Weatherford, Oklahoma, and Fort Worth, Texas send in money towards these girls just to support them and they think it’s so awesome to see all of these girls are from the same town. Where all the teams we go play they’ve all tried out for the team and they’re from all over the state,” said Curry.
Curry said it all started off with pool play early in the week, Thursday was the first day of bracket play.
The girls ended up losing that first day of bracket play but fought back aggressively Friday and Saturday to win Runner-Up for the FASA National Championship.
Grandfield Cat Attack players said they did not see this coming.
“When we won that state game and we were champions my whole world turned. I was like oh my gosh, we just did this Grandfield Cat Attack just did this and going to Nationals was a big accomplishment and even winning Runner-up was an even bigger accomplishment,” said Emma McCasland.
“I never really thought we would travel so far for softball but we can back with some rings,” said Yesenia Zamarron.
Both players hope to make an impact on Grandfield High School Softball team.
