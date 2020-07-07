MILITARY TUESDAY: Fitness check-in

“So you came in at 18.7%, which puts you at the very low end of lean,” said Stacey Oliver, health educator on Fort Sill. ”What’s really exciting to look at is you dropped over six pounds of fat in the last five weeks, and then the really exciting part for me, I love to look at, is your fat free weight. You went from 113.4 pounds up to 118.4 pounds. So five full pounds of muscle, essentially, is what you gained in the last five weeks. So a pound a week, which is phenomenal.”