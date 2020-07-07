State Fair of Texas canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

DALLAS, Texas (TNN) - The State Fair of Texas has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Fair officials say being friendly, lending a helping hand and looking out for others are essential traits of Texans and that those traits matter more than ever this year.
From the fair’s website: “After extensive consideration of the current landscape related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the health and safety of all fairgoers, staff, business partners, and overall community, the State Fair of Texas Board of Directors has voted to cancel the 2020 State Fair of Texas.”
This is the eighth time the fair has been canceled in its 134 year history and the first time since World War II.
“This was an extremely tough decision. The health and safety of all involved has remained our top priority throughout the decision-making process,” said Gina Norris, board chair for the State Fair of Texas. “One of the greatest aspects of the Fair is welcoming each and every person who passes through our gates with smiles and open arms. In the current climate of COVID-19, there is no feasible way for the Fair to put proper precautions in place while maintaining the Fair environment you know and love. While we cannot predict what the COVID-19 pandemic will look like in September, the recent surge in positive cases is troubling for all of North Texas. The safest and most responsible decision we could make for all involved at this point in our 134-year history is to take a hiatus for the 2020 season.”
The 2021 State Fair of Texas is scheduled for September 24 through October 17, 2021.
The fair will be issuing refunds for those who have purchased tickets or season passes, with no further action being required of the purchaser.
Any fair coupons for food, beverages and rides will be able to be used in 2021 as they don’t expire.
