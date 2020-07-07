Temperatures soar by week’s end

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Now the rain is no longer part of the forecast, the First Alert weather team is focusing on climbing temperatures, and perhaps some of our hottest weather of the year so far just in time for the weekend.The hottest temperature Lawton has seen so far in 2020 has been 104° on May 4th. There are at least four temperatures hotter than that in the first alert 7 day forecast . Based on our historical weather data, it looks like our forecast highs will fall just short of record highs Friday through Monday.