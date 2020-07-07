Temperatures soar by week’s end

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Now the rain is no longer part of the forecast, the First Alert weather team is focusing on climbing temperatures, and perhaps some of our hottest weather of the year so far just in time for the weekend.The hottest temperature Lawton has seen so far in 2020 has been 104° on May 4th. There are at least four temperatures hotter than that in the first alert 7 day forecast . Based on our historical weather data, it looks like our forecast highs will fall just short of record highs Friday through Monday.
You almost want a breeze with the muggy air in place, the winds have been light over the past few days, and it looks like we’ll have relatively light winds tomorrow and Thursday. With the true summertime weather pattern in place, all the dynamic and stormy weather is up in the northern United States including Montana and The Dakotas, and with a ridge of high pressure Over Texas and Oklahoma temperatures are going to climb and rain chances will remain slim .
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
