FIRST ALERT: Extreme Heat & Humidity

It’s one thing to have triple-digit heat, but it’s much worse to have the triple-digit heat along with very high humidity levels. With the air that’s almost saturated with moisture That makes it very difficult for our bodies’ cooling systems to work well, so you could easily become overwhelmed by the heat with strenuous work in the afternoon and evening. Winds have been relatively like recently in today’s winds have been out of the south at 5 to 15 miles per hour. tomorrow is going to be a much windier day was strong South Winds at 15 to 20 miles per hour, and we’ll have it typical Texoma breeze into the weekend.