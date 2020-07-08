FIRST ALERT: Extreme Heat & Humidity

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We’re talking about heat that you need to take seriously as we make our way into the weekend. Therefore, we’ve determined that the combination of heat and humidity meet the criteria for a First Alert Day Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Temperatures are going to climb on a daily basis into the weekend. The hottest day of the next five looks to be Saturday weather forecast high temperature of 106 degrees. In fact, we could challenge the standing record high for Lawton which is 107 , dating back to July 11th 2009.
It’s one thing to have triple-digit heat, but it’s much worse to have the triple-digit heat along with very high humidity levels. With the air that’s almost saturated with moisture That makes it very difficult for our bodies’ cooling systems to work well, so you could easily become overwhelmed by the heat with strenuous work in the afternoon and evening. Winds have been relatively like recently in today’s winds have been out of the south at 5 to 15 miles per hour. tomorrow is going to be a much windier day was strong South Winds at 15 to 20 miles per hour, and we’ll have it typical Texoma breeze into the weekend.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
