It’s a calm and quiet start to this morning.. already seeing plenty of sunshine on the tower cams across Texoma. Throughout the rest of the day, we’ll hold on to that sunshine and it’ll allow for temps to rise into the mid and upper 90s with a few low 100s sprinkled in. Winds will be rather light, out of the south at 10 to 15mph. Enjoy the mid 90s today because we’re tracking the hottest weather of the year just in time for the weekend. Saturday is trending to be the hottest day of this week with temperatures being at peak during that time.