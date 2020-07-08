LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
It’s a calm and quiet start to this morning.. already seeing plenty of sunshine on the tower cams across Texoma. Throughout the rest of the day, we’ll hold on to that sunshine and it’ll allow for temps to rise into the mid and upper 90s with a few low 100s sprinkled in. Winds will be rather light, out of the south at 10 to 15mph. Enjoy the mid 90s today because we’re tracking the hottest weather of the year just in time for the weekend. Saturday is trending to be the hottest day of this week with temperatures being at peak during that time.
Something we’ll have to watch closely is for any records to be broken.... So far Lawton’s highest temp in the year 2020 has been on May 4th at 104°. As we head into tomorrow, we’ll be pushing the upper 90s... low 100s for Friday and then we have 105° on tap for the weekend and even into early next week! So while we’ll fall just short of records.. it’s still a possibility. Heat index values will be anywhere from 110 to 115°. We’ll definitely be needing to take those heat safety precautions as dangerous heat is expected.
The current set up in place is pretty typical for summer time. Stormy weather up north in Montana and the Dakota’s with a ridge of high pressure over Texas and Oklahoma. This is one of the reasons we’re going to see the temperatures soar along with staying dry and rain chances also staying low.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
