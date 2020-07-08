Wildlife Refuge will have potable water in 2021

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A boil-water advisory was issued a few years back at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, now officials are working to fix the problem.
Lynn Cartmell with the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge said new extended water lines are going to be installed to provide potable water.
“So essentially water will come in from the City of Cache from the Rural Water District 4 and extend services to the Holy City, the Visitors Center, the Environmental Education Center and Doris Campground,” said Cartmell.
Western District County Commissioner Alvin Cargill said the Refuge was given a go to start the project after a hearing this past Monday.
“There was a public hearing in the board of commissioners meeting where the public could express any concerns they had or positive about the project. There wasn’t anybody there so in light of that we passed the resolution that allowed them to annex into that water district,” said Cargill.
The Refuge hasn’t been able to provide safe drinking water since bacteria was found in several wells.
“We haven’t had potable water in the Refuge since 2017 so it’s something we have been working on for quite some time. This comes as welcome news to us and to many of our visitors,” said Cartmell.
Cartmell said once those new water lines are in they can better serve the campers, hikers, and visitors.
“Certainly during the summer and it’s hot and people get dehydrated and they are looking for potable water source something that safe to drink. We want to be able to provide that to them,” said Cartmell.
