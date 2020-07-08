Women’s Ranch Rodeo happening in Waurika Saturday morning

WAURIKA, Okla. (TNN) - A Women’s Ranch Rodeo will be taking place in Waurika this weekend featuring six teams of women from five different states.
“It’s four women per team. We’ve got six teams of women coming this weekend, they’re from Oklahoma, Kansas, New Mexico, Texas and Louisiana. We’ve got three events. It’s going to be the mugging, where you rope them and then tie them down. The team doctoring where you head and heel them and mark them. Then sorting, you’ll have to sort three cows across the line in sequential order,” said event organizer Michelle Dyer.
The event is free to enter, though they ask everyone attending to bring a donation for the Safe Center in Duncan.
“We would love for people to bring out donations for our resource room. Our resource room has been hit really hard lately so we’re really in need of personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, cash donations are always greatly appreciated. But just one item, a shampoo bottle, conditioner, would be great for us,” said Cora Thomas, Executive Director for the Safe Center.
The event kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday and both Thomas and Dyer hope you’ll come enjoy the show.
“Especially if they’re interested in it and think it’s something they might want to do, they can come and see it and may get more interested and get more women involved to do it,” Dyer said.
“It is going to be a fun event, it’s also to show women empowerment. All these are ladies that are rodeo, they are cowgirls, but they also are those school teachers, accountants, they’re those principals maybe at your school,” Thomas said.
The Waurika men’s rodeo is also taking place this weekend. It’ll be Friday and Saturday night at 8 p.m. Both events are held at Rex Dunn Coyote Hills Arena.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.