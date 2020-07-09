LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Anyone else hit the snooze button a few more times this morning??? I know I did... well its a great day to stay indoors anyway because the heat and humidity today (and over the next 3 days) are going to be rather extreme. Today through Saturday has been deemed a First Alert Weather Day the First Alert Weather Team has determined that the combination of heat and humidity meet the criteria for one. The morning crew on GMT, we were all able to come up with the following... Toasty Thursday, Frying Friday & Sizzling Saturday!
Today will be near 101° under mostly sunny skies and a south wind at 10 to 20mph.
Friday will be near 102° under sunny skies and south winds at 10 to 15mph.
The hottest day of the next five looks to be Saturday weather forecast high temperature of 106°. Expect ample sunshine and south winds at 10 to 20mph. ‘Feel like temperatures during this time will be anywhere from 106 to 114° when the humidity is factored in.
Saturday, in fact, could challenge the standing record high for Lawton which is 107 , dating back to July 11th 2009.
In order to stay safe during these next few days, below are a few heat safety tips. I know they are long but they are definitely well worth the read...
At best, stay indoors with the A.C. if possible. If you have to be outside for work, wear loose fitting, light colored clothing. Stay out of the sun as much as possible especially during peak daylight hours. Also take frequent breaks from the sun and wear sunscreen to help protect yourself.. apply it frequent and often! Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Your body when it’s this hot, has a hard time sweating, which ultimately cools you down. Check on friends, neighbors and the elderly. Always look before you lock, as young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles. Water any gardens/ plants early in the day or late at night. The same applies to taking your pet on a walk. The hot pavement could burn their paw pads. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. If in the event, you think someone has heat stroke.. this is an emergency, call 911!
Looking beyond the weekend, the heat continues. The bonus forecast even shows very dry and sunny conditions with 100s persisting into the end of the month.
Have a great day!
-First alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
