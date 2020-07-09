FIRST ALERT: Take this heat seriously

Friday’s high temperature will be 102 Saturday’s high temperature is 106 for Lawton, and even hotter out to the west where the air is a little drier we are seeing triple-digit heat to the west of Lawton and Wichita Falls. But it’s where we are seeing the high humidity that we’re seeing dangerous heat index levels of over 110. Today is the windiest day we’ve seen this week, and in the 5-day wind Outlook,We see less windy weather Saturday into Sunday, and winds becoming strong again by early next week.