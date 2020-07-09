FIRST ALERT: Take this heat seriously

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - First Alert weather days continue for Friday into Saturday based on the forecast of dangerous levels of heat and humidity. The National Weather Service has expanded the heat advisory westward to include most of the 7WEATHER viewing area, including Altus, Vernon and Quanah. The chance of rain is very low but it’s possible we could see a stray thunderstorm Thursday evening, and there is a very low and risk of severe thunderstorms. This means any storm that develops could produce hail and high winds.
Friday’s high temperature will be 102 Saturday’s high temperature is 106 for Lawton, and even hotter out to the west where the air is a little drier we are seeing triple-digit heat to the west of Lawton and Wichita Falls. But it’s where we are seeing the high humidity that we’re seeing dangerous heat index levels of over 110. Today is the windiest day we’ve seen this week, and in the 5-day wind Outlook,We see less windy weather Saturday into Sunday, and winds becoming strong again by early next week.
John Cameron - First Alert Meteorologist
