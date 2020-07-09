Small child shot in Northwest Lawton overnight Thursday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A small child is at a hospital in Oklahoma City this morning after being shot in Lawton overnight. Lawton police tell us it happened around midnight in the the northwest part of the city.
LPD said it was reported to them, that a vehicle was possibly following the family. Police said the family told them they heard gun shots and noticed that the child had been shot.
The child was taken to Southwestern before being transported via ambulance to O-U med. At last update, the child had non-life threatening injuries. As of now there is no known suspect and LPD is continuing their investigation.
