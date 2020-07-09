TEE TIME: The Greens Golf Course at Burns Flat

BURNS FLAT, Okla. (TNN) - As Chase Scheuer continues his travels around Texoma playing different golf courses. He found himself in Burns Flat Oklahoma.
It's nearly 100 miles away from Lawton or a solid hour and 45 minute drive.
However, the drive was worth it to see what’s unique about the city’s golf course.
The Greens Golf Course at Burns Flat was built in the late 1950's as part of the Air Force Base in town. Where originally only Air Force Personnel were allowed to play the course. However, that eventually changed.
Chris Price, the golf coach at Burns Flat-Dill City high school said, “The base shutdown December 31, 1969. They never shut down the course, they had to let people come out here and start playing.”
The course remained open until the mid 2000′s, until they had to shut it down because of damage to the course, as well as it wasn’t being taken care of properly. The course then re-opened a few years later to much better conditions.
Price said, “It is gratifying to see this place look like it did when I was 30 years old. Because it looks just as good as it did then "
The signature hole for the 33-hundred yard par 36 course is the Par 5 fourth.
“As you can see the fairway down here it is totally tree lined. And you get out of the fairway and you’re in trouble,” said Price
The course sits right next to where the Air Force base used to be. And the runway is still used today by the Altus Air Force Base, the FAA and private planes. The golf course however, is just thrilled to be a part of the community.
Price said, “You get to meet a lot of different people, you get to play with a lot of different people, and the game of golf is very conducive for that. But, it also brought revenue into a small town.”
For those keeping track at home, yes that was a bogey six that I had on the fourth there.
However, it was a stroke better than last week.
We’ll see if the game improves at the Territory next week.
