City of Altus building bike park behind splash pad

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - A bike park featuring BMX ramps is under construction in Altus.
The bike park sits just behind the Altus Splash Pad on East Katy Road. Once it’s finished, it will be a hybrid between a BMX course and a mountain biking course.
“So your BMXers are going to go faster around and do the jumps and then some of the ideas we have in the middle of the track is putting up some obstacles and some of the tabletop drops, and the teeter-totters and some bridges and stuff we build for mountain bike enthusiasts to do some of the slower, trick type stuff they do,” said Altus Recreation Director Michael Shive.
Shive hopes the park will be a hit with Altus residents.
“We don’t have one around here. We have some bike clubs, some of them are more your road bikes and racing and that, but during the COVID you can’t even find a bike to buy so we know we have a lot of people have bikes, this will be just another amenity to add to the city parks and recreation,” Shive said.
Shive said they were delayed with building the park because of the 4th of July but he hopes to have it open by mid-August.
“This has been a very minimal cost for the City of Altus because it’s been mostly city employees. Besides labor, but on some downtime, the streets departments been very helpful, the parks department has been very helpful,” Shive said.
And if your kids are looking for something to do during the day this summer, Shive says they have opened up the City Gym on East Katy for the kids to use. It’s open Monday through Friday from 10 to 3. It’s one dollar per kid to use the gym.
