El Paso murder suspect arrested in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - U.S. Marshals and Lawton police arrested a murder suspect from El Paso on Thursday.
According to authorities in El Paso, Cesar Armendariz was wanted in connection to a June 30 murder at an apartment complex in El Paso, Texas, near Fort Bliss.
Armendariz was taken into custody Thursday afternoon near 14th and Taylor in Lawton.
Officials said at the time of the murder there were multiple suspects in the El Paso murder but a motive has not been released publicly.
Armendariz is being held in the Lawton city jail awaiting extradition to El Paso.
KVIA-TV in El Paso contributed information for this story.
