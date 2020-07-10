Environmental Pest Control donates to ministry

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A local ministry will be able to help feed families in the Lawton Fort Sill community after a substantial donation was given.
Annette Shortes is the Food Pantry Director at M28 Ministries. She said she could not believe the number of donations Environmental Pest Control gathered together.
“I was blown away it was totally of different things and items and such a great variety of items which will really help us a lot,” said Shortes.
Shortes said she’s excited to see how many families the ministry can help around the community.
“Seeing this today is very exciting because this is fulfilling a great need we have right here in Lawton. The families this is going to feed, kids and families, and different ways that we can even reach out to people in Lawton and spread the Gospel,” said Shortes.
Environmental Pest Control Owner Chad Highley said he knew what to do when M28 reached out for help.
“We knew we could reach out to our customer base which we know is a large loving group of people. We just natural kicked into action and with our technicians, we coordinated it all and our customers responded very well and so we were able to fill the van and deliver an entire van load of food to M28 Ministries just to help their food pantry kickoff and have a successful start,” said Highley.
M28 Ministries set up their website to help those wanting to donate find out what the group needs the most.
“You can see a list of the items that we need and they can pick for that list. Also, you can just donate money and we can purchase those items as well.”
For more information on how to donate or receive food here’s the link to their website and Facebook page:
