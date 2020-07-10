LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Frying Friday & Sizzling Saturday! Regardless heat and humidity continues as it’s gonna be another hot one. As a result, a first alert weather day and a heat advisory stands for today. Speaking of, expect highs near 102° under sunny skies. South winds at 10 to 20mph.
The hottest day looks to be tomorrow,,, high temperature of 107°. Expect ample sunshine and south winds at 10 to 20mph. ‘Feel like temperatures’ during this time will be above 110° at times when the humidity is factored in.
Saturday, in fact, could break a few records it may likely be the hottest day of the year. So far in Lawton, we’ve reached 104° & that was back on May 4th. The other will challenge the standing record high for Lawton which is 107°, dating back to July 11th 2009. Now I’m not saying you can’t hit the pool or head up to the lake this weekend but if you do... take those heat safety precautions! A list of more details ones are written below.
Sunday will be cooler in terms of our air temperatures seeing it drop to 100° but still expect the heat and humidity. By early next week temperatures will climb back into the low 100s, seeing 104° and 106° for Monday and Tuesday, respectfully. Winds will pick up into mid week , very breezy out of the south at 15 to 25mph.
In order to stay safe during these next few days, below are a few heat safety tips:
At best, stay indoors with the A.C. if possible. If you have to be outside for work, wear loose fitting, light colored clothing. Stay out of the sun as much as possible especially during peak daylight hours. Also take frequent breaks from the sun and wear sunscreen to help protect yourself.. apply it frequent and often! Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Your body when it’s this hot, has a hard time sweating, which ultimately cools you down. Check on friends, neighbors and the elderly. Always look before you lock, as young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles. Water any gardens/ plants early in the day or late at night. The same applies to taking your pet on a walk. The hot pavement could burn their paw pads.
Have a great and safe weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
