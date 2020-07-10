At best, stay indoors with the A.C. if possible. If you have to be outside for work, wear loose fitting, light colored clothing. Stay out of the sun as much as possible especially during peak daylight hours. Also take frequent breaks from the sun and wear sunscreen to help protect yourself.. apply it frequent and often! Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Your body when it’s this hot, has a hard time sweating, which ultimately cools you down. Check on friends, neighbors and the elderly. Always look before you lock, as young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles. Water any gardens/ plants early in the day or late at night. The same applies to taking your pet on a walk. The hot pavement could burn their paw pads.