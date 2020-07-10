Great Plains Stampede Rodeo in Altus postponed to 2021

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Bad news for rodeo fans in Altus, the Great Plains Stampede Rodeo scheduled for August has been pushed back until next year.
Rodeo President Chris Cary says shutting down the event was a tough decision to make but the rodeo committee felt it was what’s best for everyone in the entire community.
“We’re a small big town is what we call it here. We have tons of community support. With the COVID going on and all the small businesses in this town struggling, it just wasn’t fair to go asking for sponsorship and to try to drum up money to put our event on. We felt it was the right decision with that aspect, as well as just keeping everybody safe,” Cary said.
Cary said they’re not going to let the downtime from canceling the event go to waste.
“EDC has come on board and helped us, we’re going to get some new bucking chutes in, we’re going to put some new bleachers in. We have a kart track built in the arena so we’re going to try to do some Kart races in September, October time frame. We’re going to do a little bit of stuff, but we’re just going to get ready for next year and come out with a bang,” Cary said.
Cary said those changes could drastically increase the quality and frequency of rodeos in Altus. You can find more information here.
