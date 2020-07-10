Great Plains Stampede Rodeo in Altus postponed to 2021

“EDC has come on board and helped us, we’re going to get some new bucking chutes in, we’re going to put some new bleachers in. We have a kart track built in the arena so we’re going to try to do some Kart races in September, October time frame. We’re going to do a little bit of stuff, but we’re just going to get ready for next year and come out with a bang,” Cary said.