Main Street Duncan holding First Friday Night Car Cruise of the summer

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Duncan is holding its the first Friday night car cruise of the summer Friday.
The event will be in downtown Duncan from 6:00-10:00 P.M. Its free for spectators but costs $10 to register your car. There will be food trucks, music, and contests. With the money going to help downtown business owners.
Main Street Duncan is hosting the event, and has hand sanitizing stations set up all downtown, as well as a barricaded perimeter to keep all car owners in a safe location.
Main Street Duncan Executive Director Destiny Ahlfenger said, “We are looking for some sense of normalcy. Also since we are in a downtown atmosphere, we can be outside a feel a little more safe. But its also important to keep these non profit events going because these are the type of things that help your downtown businesses with grants.”
They will also be having a burnout contest tonight at 7:30 at the Freedom Biker church. Its $15 for two, 20 second runs.
The Oakridge Fire Department has volunteered to help out with the contest.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.