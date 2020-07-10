Saturday will be our hottest of the year

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Saturday will likely be our hottest day of the year so far. back on the 4th of May we made it to 104 degrees in Lawton and tomorrow’s forecast is 107°, our ‘feels like’ temperature will be closer to 111. With a high of 107 tomorrow we tie our record high for July 11th, which was set back in 2009. Midday rain and cloud cover helped to take the edge off the summertime Heat Friday afternoon, but temperatures rebounded pretty quickly once the Sun moved back in.