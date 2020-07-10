Saturday will be our hottest of the year

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Saturday will likely be our hottest day of the year so far. back on the 4th of May we made it to 104 degrees in Lawton and tomorrow’s forecast is 107°, our ‘feels like’ temperature will be closer to 111. With a high of 107 tomorrow we tie our record high for July 11th, which was set back in 2009. Midday rain and cloud cover helped to take the edge off the summertime Heat Friday afternoon, but temperatures rebounded pretty quickly once the Sun moved back in.
The only thing that might prevent the extreme summer heat Saturday afternoon would be a stray thunderstorm. Believe it or not, a weak cold front will dig into Northern and central Oklahoma by midday tomorrow, and it’s on that front that we could see isolated thunderstorms develop primarily north and east of Lawton near Interstate 40. There is a low and risk of severe thunderstorms across much of the sooner state Saturday.
Thanks to that cold front I mentioned earlier, our high temperatures may only be in the upper 90s Sunday.
John Cameron - First Alert Meteorologist
