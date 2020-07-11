Woah... talk about a scorcher! How hot has it been?? Well hot enough to bake cookies in a car! I’ve been baking cookies in car since 2:30 PM and so far we’ve made some giant progress!! As a matter of fact, news Channel 6 Meteorologist Garrett James has a thermometer in a news vehicle down in Wichita Falls and as of 4:30 it is at 158°!! Now what about the air temperature? As of writing this, it’s currently 102° in Lawton, 106° in Altus to Hollis, 101° in Wichita Falls, Waurika and Duncan. When you add in the humidity, we’re feeling more like 112° in Lawton, 116° in Duncan, 120° in Bowie, 113° in Wichita Falls and 108° out west.