Woah... talk about a scorcher! How hot has it been?? Well hot enough to bake cookies in a car! I’ve been baking cookies in car since 2:30 PM and so far we’ve made some giant progress!! As a matter of fact, news Channel 6 Meteorologist Garrett James has a thermometer in a news vehicle down in Wichita Falls and as of 4:30 it is at 158°!! Now what about the air temperature? As of writing this, it’s currently 102° in Lawton, 106° in Altus to Hollis, 101° in Wichita Falls, Waurika and Duncan. When you add in the humidity, we’re feeling more like 112° in Lawton, 116° in Duncan, 120° in Bowie, 113° in Wichita Falls and 108° out west.
As a result, we’re still under an excessive heat warning until 9PM for a good portion of a viewing area due to the dangerous and extreme heat. Play it safe Texoma and just stay inside for the rest of this afternoon!!
If you have to be outside for work, wear loose fitting, light colored clothing. Stay out of the sun as much as possible especially during peak daylight hours. Also take frequent breaks from the sun and wear sunscreen to help protect yourself.. apply it frequent and often! Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Your body when it’s this hot, has a hard time sweating, which ultimately cools you down. Check on friends, neighbors and the elderly. Always look before you lock, as young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.
Water any gardens/ plants early in the day or late at night. The same applies to taking your pet on a walk. The hot pavement could burn their paw pads. If you have to take them outside, walk them on grass instead of the pavement. If anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. If in the event, you think someone has heat stroke.. this is an emergency, call 911!
We get some relief to the heat tomorrow with highs falling into the upper 90s and low 100s. The heat and humidity will also stick around with feel like temperatures rising into the low 100s.
For early next week temperatures will range from 100° to 106° and yup... you guessed it.. with the heat and humidity too!
Have a great night!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
