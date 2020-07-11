Lawton church gives out 4,500 gallons of free milk

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - 4,500 gallons of milk was handed out for free at Lawton Central Mall.
People were able to drive up and get as many boxes of half gallon milk jugs as their car could fit.
This giveaway was put on by Credence Church in Lawton.
Their pastor said this was a group effort, involving dairy farmers who have been hit hard by COVID-19, and haven’t been able to get rid of all their milk.
A change for the USDA allowed these farmers to deliver directly to families.
The pastor said he’s so thankful this partnership was possible, as hundreds of people around the community will benefit from this.
”The sweet thing is that we were able to give more to people than they could use, with the thought they take and give it to their friends and families who need it,” said Pastor Brady Sharp, Credence Church. “We had a lot of people come through, who will take it and distribute it to people not getting out yet, or because of their elderly status aren’t able to get out themselves.”
Sharp said dozens of cars stopped by, and their process let everyone stay in the car, so they could keep it as safe as possible.
Pastor Sharp wanted to thank Anderson Pharmacy for donating masks to all the volunteers, and United Rentals for a fan to cool them off.
