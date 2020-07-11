LFD crews discover body while responding to structure fire

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Fire Department discovered a body Saturday morning while responding to a structure fire.
It happened just after 4:30 A.M. in the 1700 block of SW 13th street.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found a vacant home fully involved.
The flames spread to the adjacent house but officials said firefighters were able to stop it before it reached the interior of that home, and get the residents of that home out safely.
LFD officials said they found the body while checking for any additional fires inside the vacant structure.
The Medical Examiner was there to assist with body identification and cause of death determination.
That body has now prompted an investigation, to be led by the Fire Marshal's office and Lawton Police.
We’ll have more details on this fire as they become available.
