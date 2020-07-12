Health Department aware of COVID-19 claims from BAR-S Foods

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health is aware of community members expressing concern about BAR-S Foods in Altus.
Reports to KSWO from people in Altus claim that 100 plus people were involved, and missed work because of the virus.
But, officials say those numbers aren’t what they have seen, and instances of community spread occur throughout a community and are not attributed to any single industry or business.
In the mean time, the health department wants people to wash their hands regularly, social distance when you can and consider wearing a mask.
You can also get a free Covid test, just contact your local health department.
