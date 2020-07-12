Health officials confirm state’s first COVID-19 death in 5-17 age category occurs in Comanche County

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Oklahoma’s first Coronavirus related death in the 5-17 age category.
The child’s death taking place in Comanche County.
On the state website, the information only indicates the age group, it does not provide any further information on the death.
This was the only new death reported in the state, according to the State Department of Health.
We are waiting on information from the State Commissioner of Health.
