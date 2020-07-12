Stray showers possible Sunday night

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A dangerous combination of heat and humidity continues, and therefore a heat advisory is in effect though Monday evening. ‘Feels like’ temperatures will be 105° plus tomorrow and perhaps into Tuesday. Winds have been relatively line Sunday afternoon, and in our 5-day wind Outlook, we expect relatively light winds Monday, and then a typical Texoma breeze for the remainder of the work week.
We’ve seen nothing more than some stray showers across the area late this afternoon. We’ll keep our eye to the Northwest over the Texas Panhandle for some thunderstorms to sweep East later tonight. Those thunderstorms will weaken into scattered showers that might find Texoma after midnight.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.