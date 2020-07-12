Trash bags of marijuana found floating down Cache Creek

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - Approximately 12 trash bags full of marijuana was found floating down Cache Creek.
Cotton County Sheriff’s received the call this afternoon, and arrived to the area of the creek just west of County Road 2560 and 1850.
Sheriff Tim King said in total, they collected 12 trash bags out of the water, weighing 10/15 pounds each.
The department is investigating where the marijuana came from, and why it was floating down that creek.
After that’s complete, King said the marijuana will be sent to OSBI for destruction.
