Two children injured in Stephens County crash

VELMA, Okla. (TNN) - A Stephens County single vehicle crash sent two children to the hospital Sunday afternoon.
The crash happened at 2 p.m. on Old Highway 7, half a mile east of Velma.
In the incident report, OHP said the driver was traveling westbound when she departed the road way, slamming into a guardrail.
The report said she dragged the guardrail 250 feet before hitting a fence and coming to rest.
The passengers, two boys ages 10 and 11 were both injured... the driver was not.
The ten year old was transported by Air Evac to the Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City, admitted in serious condition.
The other was driven there, and released.
The reason for the crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.