Best rain chances will while we’re sleeping

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - If there’s good news in our July forecast it’s that we’ve bumped our forecast high temperatures down a little bit. There are more double-digit high temperatures in the 7-day forecast then triple-digit high temperatures. Tuesday will likely be our hottest day of the week with high temperatures from 103 to 106. Wednesday, mostly sunny with south winds at 10 to 20. We’ll be in the low 90s by noon. Highs will be near 100.