Best rain chances will while we’re sleeping

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - If there’s good news in our July forecast it’s that we’ve bumped our forecast high temperatures down a little bit. There are more double-digit high temperatures in the 7-day forecast then triple-digit high temperatures. Tuesday will likely be our hottest day of the week with high temperatures from 103 to 106. Wednesday, mostly sunny with south winds at 10 to 20. We’ll be in the low 90s by noon. Highs will be near 100.
As far as rain chances, it’s pretty much the same cycle as the past couple of days, when we’ll see showers and thunderstorms over Eastern New Mexico in the Texas Panhandle fall apart as they move into Texoma late tonight giving us a chance of a few stray showers
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.