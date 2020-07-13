CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Stephens County church burglarized Saturday morning

MARLOW, Okla. (TNN) - A Stephens County church was burglarized overnight this weekend and the whole thing was caught on surveillance video.
Law enforcement said a man broke into Lakeside Baptist Church through early Saturday morning. Once inside, the man immediately tried to remove a safe that was fortunately bolted down.
“They were here rummaging around for about 45 minutes and ended up stealing two guitars. We didn’t learn about until Sunday morning when we went to worship and there were no guitars,” said Pastor Shawn Bitner.
Pastor Bitner said doors into the church as well into his office were damaged by the intruder.
“This is life today. People are down and out. People have tough times. People unfortunately don’t have the moral ethics they used to have and people need the Lord. This is just normal for our age and time,” said Bitner.
Bitner said the guitars were not insured and are worth several thousand dollars. He hopes someone in the community knows this man and will come forward and help.
“We really would appreciate any help we can get just to find the person who did it,” Bitner said. “This isn’t the type of person we want to leave out on the streets. Obviously, he either needs some help or needs to be stopped, one of the two.”
If you have any information about the burglary, call the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 255 - 3131.
