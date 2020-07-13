City of Lawton to require masks inside city owned property

By Jarred Burk | July 13, 2020 at 11:58 AM CDT - Updated July 13 at 11:58 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton will begin requiring masks be worn inside city owned facilities.

Officials say the requirement will begin on Wednesday, July 15 and will be mandatory for anyone entering facilities such as City Hall, the police or fire stations and any city-managed recreational facilities.

Masks or face shields must cover the mouth and nose area.

Exceptions will be made for those with some medical conditions but you must have a signed document from your physician.

City management says some other exceptions may be made for certain indoor rentals which may include food or beverage. Those will be done on a case-by-case basis.

Citizens seeking guidance concerning cloth masks may visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/about-facecoverings.html

