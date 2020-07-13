LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Happy Monday! We have a few showers and storms just to our north, above I-40. Southwestern Oklahoma could see a few isolated showers this morning but any all all rain will fade away by late morning. For the rest of today, we’ll be trending mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low 100s. It’ll be another hot day across the region.
Some of the hot spots are looking to be: 110° in Hollis, 109° in Altus, 111° in Childress, 109° Vernon, 108° in Munday and 106° down in Archer City.
A heat advisory goes for all of north Texas plus including Harmon & Jackson counties until 7PM. Meanwhile, Haskell & Throckmorton are under an Excessive Heat Warning until tomorrow at 7PM. Heat indices will be between 100 to 110°F. If you find yourself outside, make sure to take those heat safety precautions to keep yourself safe from this dangerous heat. Now while today will be a hot one, we’re not looking at baking cookies in a car kind of hot... so some good news there!
In general, it’s looking like we’ll stay dry but with that being said,we’ll be under a northwest flow which means a few stray showers are looking possible this afternoon/ evening.
This persistent high is bringing a heat wave over the southern plans will remain dominant for the upcoming week. A weak shortwave will move through across Colorado and Kansas late Tuesday/ early Wednesday and another one late Wednesday/ early Thursday. While the rain chances overall look to stay confined to western and northern Oklahoma, it is possible this boundary could push southward a bit, bringing a few low end rain chances for this time period. I went ahead and left rain out of the 7-day for now, but something we’ll have to monitor going forward.
Models are looking this high will build to the north, which will take rain chances out of the entire state for later in the week.
Have a great week!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.