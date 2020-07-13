A heat advisory goes for all of north Texas plus including Harmon & Jackson counties until 7PM. Meanwhile, Haskell & Throckmorton are under an Excessive Heat Warning until tomorrow at 7PM. Heat indices will be between 100 to 110°F. If you find yourself outside, make sure to take those heat safety precautions to keep yourself safe from this dangerous heat. Now while today will be a hot one, we’re not looking at baking cookies in a car kind of hot... so some good news there!