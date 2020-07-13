Lawton man accused of assaulting woman with knife

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man has been arrested and accused of assaulting a woman with a knife outside a gas station.
According to court documents, Robert Fisher, 37, was at a gas station located near 12th and Cache Road and was involved in a verbal fight with a woman over Fisher’s dog.
The victim then reportedly started to leave and that is when Fisher is accused of pulling out a large knife and “waving it” at her. He then allegedly tried to get his dog to attack the victim.
The victim then walked towards her vehicle and Fisher is accused of coming up behind her and grabbing her around the throat with his arm and lifting her off the ground. He then reportedly bit the victim as she tried to escape.
Fisher was charged with assault and battery, possession of a controlled substance and resisting an officer in connection to that night. The next day, Fisher was taken to the hospital and while there, he is also accused of spitting on a police officer which is a felony. The other charges are listed as misdemeanors.
Fisher was released on $1,000 bond.
