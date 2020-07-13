Lawton man satisfied with Redskins name and logo removal

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The NFL’s Washington Redskins will retire its name and logo after more than 80 years.
Comanche Nation Citizen Dr. Cornel Pewewardy said he’s been apart of a research for the last three decades working to get the Washington Redskins name changed.
“Since the internet has come it has really opened up a lot of our work and for me just emailing some of the major networks CNN, Fox News, all of them,” said Pewewardy.
Pewewardy said he never received a response but has seen some changes over time.
He believes this will have a big impact on generations to come.
“This issue of eliminating Indian mascots is 30-years of heavy lifting work academically and in practice. As a former elementary teacher and a principle of schools it makes the impact on children because once you portray a imagine about themselves and making a derogatory or negative impact of self-esteem,” said Pewewardy.
He said he has waited a long time to see this happen and is glad that change is coming.
“This is a multi-cultural teaching moment and not just locally but statewide and nationwide because it impacts children from all over because they see sports and they see sports heroes and sheroes. Now they are making a conscious social justice comment, I’m really proud of those individuals who now have evolved to critical conscious probably by their professors or literature we have been putting out for decades,” said Pewewardy.
