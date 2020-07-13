Masks required for anyone three or older in City buildings

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton announced that masks will be mandatory at all City facilities starting later this week.
This will go into effect July 15.
That includes Lawton City Hall, the Lawton Police Department, fire stations, city-managed recreational facilities and the City Hall Annex.
The rule requires people to wear the coverings over the mouth and nose, and allows for exceptions for people who have a signed doctor's note showing they have an applicable medical condition.
According to the city’s press release, there will be signs placed at each of the facilities letting people know they need to wear masks there.
