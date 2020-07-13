MILITARY MONDAYS: The ACFT

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - 7News reporter, Hunter McEachern, can officially say she passed the Army Combat Fitness Test.
Before the test began, Hunter and a Master Fitness Trainer did the Army Prep Drills to get loose. Next, she chose her weight for the maximum deadlift: 140 pounds. She did a few warm ups with lighter weights, then it was go time. Three reps, and the first event was complete.
Next, was the standing power throw. Both of Hunter’s attempts made passing grades, but the latter was her furthest distance: 6.1 meters. Second event, complete.
The third event was the hand release push-ups, the event Hunter was most nervous about. But, she passed! Ten reps with some energy left over.
The fourth event was the sprint-drag-carry. Hunter had already done this event earlier in the series, so she knew she could pass, it was just a matter of bettering her time. Although it still hurt, Hunter said she definitely felt better doing it, and she even got a best time: 2:20, nine seconds faster than her first go.
The fifth event was the leg tuck. Hunter passed with one rep, but tried for more. She could not get the connection at the top on the other tries, but she could check this event off her list.
Finally, the two mile run. By the end, Hunter said she felt ready, but also felt the work she put in from the other events. The pain paid off: 17:45 to finish, Hunter’s highest scoring event of the ACFT.
Five weeks of following the plans given to her by health officials on Fort Sill and Hunter was able to pass the Army Combat Fitness Test, a true testament to the resources on Post.
“Consistency and adherence,” said Stacey Oliver, health educator on Fort Sill. “If you’re able to take the plan we give you, stay consistent, and it doesn’t have to be 100% of the time, but that 80-90%, if you are adhering to it, you’re going to have results.”
When it comes to functional fitness, the Army's ACFT is what gets our soldiers ready for combat.
“So now that we can put a positive motivation towards the training, soldiers are more likely to adapt, more likely to be open to it, trained in that manor, be receptible to that training, and then push for a better product, i.e., a soldier that’s more combat-capable than before,” said SSG. Stedmon Phillips, 428th FA BDE.
The good thing about the ACFT is that you can always strive for more, and you can count on Fort Sill officials to get you there.
