Nocona man drowns in Red River over weekend

JEFFERSON CO., Okla. (TNN) - A Nocona man drowned this weekend while at the Red River in Jefferson County.
It happened 5 miles southwest of Courtney. According to OHP, the victim, Ryan Haralson, 40, drove to the Red River on Saturday to fish, during that time he went into the water for an unknown reason and drowned.
On Sunday afternoon, the victim’s family and friends found him in 4 feet of water and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers say he wasn’t wearing a flotation device.
