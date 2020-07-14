LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Well it’s a hot and muggy start to this Tuesday and it’s a great representation for what’s on tap for the rest of today. Temperatures as of 6AM are in the upper 80s along I-40, low 80s along I-44 and meanwhile we’re in the mid and low 90s from Childress to Hollis.
It actually looks like we had a heat burst out in west Texas this morning. Heat bursts are usually characterized by gusty winds, a rapid increase in temperature and a decrease in dew point (moisture). They usually occur at night and are typically associated with a decaying thunderstorm. Best time for these are usually during the spring and summer months. All the ingredients add up!
The heat and humidity continues today with a heat advisory in place for those along and east of highway 81 plus out west including Harmon and Jackson counties. The advisory goes until 8PM tonight with heat index values ranging from 100 to 110°. If you find yourself outside today, take those heat safety precautions. Stay hydrated drinking plenty of water, take frequent breaks and don’t forget the sunscreen.
If there’s good news in our July forecast it’s that we’ve bumped our forecast high temperatures down a little bit! Tomorrow looks to be the last triple digit day over the next seven. Highs tomorrow near 100° with mostly sunny skies and south winds at 10 to 20mph.
As far as rain chances, it’s pretty much the same cycle as the past couple of days, showers and thunderstorms over the Texas Panhandle fall apart as they move into Texoma late tonight giving us a chance of hit and miss showers through at least Thursday.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
