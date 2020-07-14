Lawton city council meetings to start four hours earlier, at 2 P.M.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton City Council members voted to change the time of their regular meetings.
Starting August 25th, meetings will now be held at two in the afternoon on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.
The time change will be in effect for 90 days, before they re-evaluate.
Councilman Jay Burk believes the change will save the city money.
He said the savings will come from lower utility bills and employee overtime.
Because the meetings are streamed and recorded, and the results are posted within 24 hours, the city said all the meeting information will still be readily available.
